Duchess Sophie quietly makes solo trip to New York for special reason

Duchess Sophie has recently made a quiet solo trip to the United States, traveling to New York for a special engagement focused on women’s rights and global equality.

According to the British royal family’s official record of engagements, the Court Circular, the 61-year-old royal departed from Heathrow Airport on Wednesday, March 11. The visit was not publicly announced in advance, making the trip largely under the radar.

“The Duchess of Edinburgh this afternoon departed from Heathrow Airport, London, for the United States of America and this evening arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York,” said the entry. “Mr. Alexander Stonor is in attendance,” it added referring to her private secretary.

According to reports, Sophie traveled to New York to attend meetings connected to the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women, a global intergovernmental body dedicated to promoting gender equality and empowering women and girls worldwide.

The United Nations describes the commission as a key forum for addressing women’s rights and shaping international standards related to gender equality.

This is not the first time the duchess has attended the event. In March 2025, she traveled to New York for meetings tied to the commission. During that visit, she appeared in several roles, including as Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness and as a champion of the United Nations’ Women, Peace and Security agenda.