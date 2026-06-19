The Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie, often considered among the Royal Family’s hardest-working and most committed members, reached an important personal and philanthropic milestone recently.

The Honorary President of LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming) opened her heart to mark 20 years of Open Farm Sunday – one of the country’s largest social and agricultural events, which launched in 2006.

A Special Thanks to Farmers Sophie, married to Prince Edward, wrote a personal note to thank British farmers for continually hosting the initiative.

“Dear Open Farm Sunday host farmer, I would like to extend my sincere thanks to you for opening your gates and giving your time to support this year’s Open Farm Sunday.

It is these valuable community days that do so much to help bring local people closer to their food and to the land on which it grows sustainably.” Open Farm Sunday, organized each year by LEAF, enables members of the public to step out onto real working farms, meet food producers and learn about conservation efforts.

The event, held every June, has in two decades become an integral part of countryside education across the UK and a source of royal pride, thanks, sources say, in part to the Duchess’s unwavering support of the cause over many years behind the scenes.