The fictional village of Ambridge has got a Royal upgrade this week. The Duchess of Edinburgh, Duchess Sophie surprised us all with her surprise guest spot on BBC Radio 4 drama, The Archers.

A huge fan of the radio soapopera in secret, Duchess Sophie joined The Archers for a special cameo on July 9th at 7.00pm on July 9, 2026.

Secret recording session in Birmingham Duchess Sophie actually filmed her cameo earlier this year. However, whilst the show aired yesterday evening, she actually made a secret recording of herself back in May at BBC Mailbox in Birmingham.

She wore an a light blue spotty dress and was a very happy royal during the secret shoot with several members of The Archers cast, including: 75th anniversary Duchess Sophie’s appearance came in The Archers’ 75th anniversary year. Since 1951, The Archers is the world’s longest-running radio soap opera.

The Duchess’s role was to play herself, appearing at the fictional Borchester Show.

The Queen’s youngest sister made several real-life appearances at real agricultural and community showcases across the UK in July and August.