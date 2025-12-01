Duchess Sophie stuns in classic khaki coatdress at Newbury Racecourse

Duchess Sophie has brought ultimate style to her sporty date with her husband, Prince Edward.

Over the weekend, the Duchess of Edinburgh made a stylish appearance at the Coral Gold Cup Meeting at Newbury Racecourse alongside the Duke of Edinburgh.

For the sporty event, the 60-year-old royal slipped into a classic khaki crepe coatdress from Claire Mischevani, a British designer renowned for its structured silhouettes.

The high-necked dress, cinched at the waist with a belt, exuded timeless sophistication.

While the royal has previously worn the outfit on multiple occasions, including the Royal Family’s Christmas service in 2023, this time she styled it differently.

Duchess Sophie added a pop of color to her chic outfit with a striking straw hat featuring a bright pink band and a purple clutch adorned with her initials.

Speaking to Hello!, global fashion stylist Gabrielle Mai described the Duchess’ look as “classic.”

“[It] leans classic, but it’s executed with the duchess’s usual quiet polish. The deep olive coat creates a long silhouette that feels both refined and practical for a country engagement.” She siad.

The fashion icon further added, “Her two-tone hat is the most expressive touch; the pop of berry against the neutral brim adds just enough personality without breaking the overall harmony.

The Duke of Edinburgh complemented his wife in a smart grey suit, with a white shirt and blue tie.