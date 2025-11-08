Duchess Sophie swaps glamour for camouflage at Annual Sandhurst Competition

Duchess Sophie proved she’s not afraid to get her hands dirty as she swapped her usual royal dress code for military uniform during a visit to Sandhurst.

Earlier this week, the Duchess of Edinburgh joined recruits at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst for an annual competition named in her honor.

Now, King Charles has shared official images from her outing on the Royal Family’s official Instagram account.

“Earlier this week, The Duchess of Edinburgh attended the annual Duchess of Edinburgh Competition at Sandhurst,” The King shared in the caption.

He further added “Her Royal Highness watched challenges take place and met participating and officiating personnel from the Royal Navy, Army and RAF.”

“The competition consists of activities designed to test physical, cognitive and teamwork abilities. Throughout the day, ten teams competed over five events followed by a final all teams event and prize giving.” The caption added.

For the appearance, the mother-of-two donned a camouflage jacket, cropped khaki trousers and practical lace-up boots.

In the photos, the duchess appeared in high spirit as she interacted with service personnel, who also looked delighted to be hosting her.

Duchess Sophie has a strong connection with the armed forces. She became Royal Colonel of 5th Battalion The Rifles in 2007 and Sponsor of HMS Daring in 2006. In 2008, she was appointed Honorary Air Commodore of Royal Air Force Wittering.