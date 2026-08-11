In a significant announcement, Duchess Sophie has assumed a new role, following in Prince Harry’s military shoes.

The 61-year-old Duchess of Edinburgh has been officially named the Armed Forces Para-Snowsport Team’s (AFPST) new Royal Patron, taking on a role that is dear to the Duke of Sussex.

The statement marks a significant change as the monarch’s trusted “secret weapon” takes the lead in aiding Britain’s injured heroes, especially in light of reports that a key royal adviser resigned prior to Harry’s Games in Birmingham.

A new chapter in the royal family’s history begins as Prince Harry is granted access to the Palace while Duchess Sophie assumes this leadership role. Reports say Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s father has been given access to the Palace, and his September journey to the UK is expected to resolve outstanding issues and establish the future of his relationship with the 77-year-old King.

In 2027, the former senior working royal hopes to have members of the royal family attend his Invictus Games in Birmingham.

The Duchess of Edinburgh has emerged as the King’s covert tool to bolster his desire to reunite the family in the midst of these events. Sophie made her first formal appearance in her patronage role during a recent engagement.

The AFPST uses adaptive skiing, snowboarding, and Nordic sports to help wounded, injured, and sick service personnel and veterans regain their sense of self and belonging.

Although Princess Kate and Prince William’s opinions on Harry remain unchanged for now, recent events indicate that the situation may soon improve. It might no longer seem impossible for Harry to expect senior royals to attend the event.