Duchess Sophie turns heads in forest green Victoria Beckham suit

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, drew attention this week with a stylish fashion statement as she stepped out in a design by Victoria Beckham during an official engagement in Surrey.

On January 28, the senior working royal wore a forest green tailored suit from Beckham’s fashion label while visiting the University of Surrey. She paired the ensemble with an orchid-coloured silk blouse, a coordinating green handbag and tan suede pumps, creating a refined and contemporary look.

Sophie attended the engagement alongside her husband Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, as the pair toured the university and learned more about its multidisciplinary research across medicine, engineering and innovation.

The visit highlighted the institution’s contributions to healthcare and technological advancement.

Married to King Charles’ youngest brother, Prince Edward, Sophie is a key member of the working royal family, who acrries out engagements across the United Kingdom and overseas.

Duchess Sophie is not the only royal to favour Victoria Beckham’s designs. The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, has also worn several pieces from the former Spice Girl’s fashion labe.

Most recently, the mother of three stepped out in an olive green suit during an October 2025 visit to Oxford to promote her Centre for Early Childhood.