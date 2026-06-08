Duchess Sophie unveils secret 'Plants with Purpose' mission

WINDSOR, UK — Duchess Sophie, has unveiled her latest project: co-designing her very first show garden for the 2026 Royal Windsor Flower Show. Named The Plants with Purpose Garden, the display is built around a distinct environmental and educational mission close to the Duchess’s heart.

Partnering with designer Alan Williams of Landform Consultants and working closely with gardening legend Alan Titchmarsh, Duchess Sophie aims to bring attention to the vital role of soil health and eco-friendly gardening.

Rewriting the Rules of Sustainable Gardening

The garden reflects the Duchess’s personal passion for organic practices and rewilding. It features “wilder areas” filled with native grasses, fruit bushes, and aromatic herbs like rosemary to support a wide range of pollinating insects.

The Royal Family shared insights into the project on social media, explaining the core intent behind the design:

“The garden will highlight the importance of healthy soil and an understanding of how food is grown. Her Royal Highness dedicates much of her time to championing opportunities for young people to forge a career in the British food industry, supporting sustainable food production, and engaging everyone with where our food comes from.”

A Sustainable Future for the Exhibit

True to its eco-conscious theme, the “Plants with Purpose” garden is not just a temporary exhibit. Once the Royal Windsor Flower Show concludes in Windsor Great Park, the entire display will be disassembled and relocated to two local schools. This ensuring the garden serves as a long-term, hands-on educational tool for children to learn about biodiversity and sustainable food production.