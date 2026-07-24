Duchess Sophie, Zara Tindall's chic summer bag is still in stock

In StockIf any royal knows how to balance timeless luxury with the kind of summery practicality we love, it’s Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. On a visit to the Royal Welsh Show, she proved once again why we should be buying wicker summer accessories – with an elegant outing holding the Strathberry Mosaic Nano Raffia bag.

Handcrafted by Edinburgh label Strathberry, the 425 bag merges hand-woven natural raffia with tan calf leather trim and has a distinctive gold-tone “Music Bar” – the brand’s hallmark motif – adorning its front flap.

The Duchess’s version has appeared during the hotter months.

A Royal Family Favourite The Mosaic Nano silhouette has long been a favourite across the generations of the Royal Family:Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh chooses her summertime countryside engagements, often ones in the field, with a practical woven raffia one.

Zara Tindall has been known to select her summer outfits with the Raffia & Cream, and her race day look. Catherine, the Princess of Wales, carries her structured ‘Vanilla’ leather version for visits and public appearances too, proving it can work for more tailored and dressed up events as well.

The Details: Brand: Strathberry (Edinburgh, Scotland) Model: Mosaic Nano Material: Hand-woven natural raffia with Italian calf leather trim.

Hardware: Signature gold-tone Music BarPrice:425 Options include an adjustable leather shoulder strap, in addition to the top handle.

Why it Works The Mosaic Nano might be tiny but it’s impressively versatile. It will fit your mobile, a small purse or card holder, keys and a lipgloss with room to spare, and is the kind of piece you’d use at garden parties, outdoor weddings, days at the races or, indeed, the Royal Welsh Show.

For anyone that loves Duchess Sophie’s quiet countryside aesthetic, a raffia bag is essential for taking you from now right through the warm months.