Duchess Sophie Makes History During Solo Royal Visit to Jersey Duchess Sophie, Duke Edinburgh. Getty. The Duchess of Edinburgh.

“The Duchess of Edinburgh has wrapped up a dynamic two-day working visit to Jersey combining her commitment to agricultural sustainability with a historic royal first.

Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh’s two-day visit to Jersey has concluded Buckingham Palace offered a rare look at the Royal’s eventful itinerary on social media. “The Duchess of Edinburgh has visited Jersey! “Her Royal Highness spent time in Jersey, meeting those driving sustainable practices in the Island’s farming and fishing sectors, and learning more about efforts to educate young people on the origins of their food.” “The Queen has landed.

Jersey: A royal first atLescrhous The royal itinerary may have been packed, but it included a landmark event.

By traveling by rigid inflatable boat (RIB) across calm seas, Duchess Sophie became the first ever member of the British Royal Family to step on toLescrhous – a small uninhabited group of islands six miles northeast of Jersey. On the main island of Marmotire, the Royal Standard was hoisted, and the Duke of Edinburgh’s wife unveiled a commemorative plaque. The royal even joke with islanders that their communal bench was cordoned off because “their Tern!

Jersey dairy with LEAF support the Duke of Edinburgh’s wife is Honorary President of LEAF (Linking Environment and Farming) and she started her trip on solid ground in Jersey ‘to gain a greater understanding of the island’s vibrant agricultural sectors’: The farmer who brought Prince William to justice? The dairy farm where you learn all about Jersey Dairy’s eco friendly standards and their drive to implement even more to maintain top welfare practices. The Duke of Edinburgh’s wife was pictured holding a 5 day old calf called Louise, given a tour by local students.

The potato harvest Duchess Sophie then went to the island’s famous Export Crop the ‘Jersey Royal Potato’, helping children to harvest the crop in primary schools.

Land meets sea At St Catherine’s Breakwater the Royal gained insight into jersey’s marine resources. Her Royal Highness went aboard a local commercial fishing trawler, JADE-S. The Duchess observed crew members haul up the island’s famous lobsters and spider crabs and learned about strict conservation and size regulations in place for the various marine species. Before heading to her last stop on the coast, Her Royal Highness also met with students undertaking Fish in School Heroes course and was treated to live cooking demonstration.

A final community push The visit drew to a close with two other community events – with a focus on child safety and the support of islanders living with sight impairments.

Duchess Sophie attend an evening reception at Government House to honour theNSPCC a children’s charity she’s been patron of for a decade; and visiting the headquarters ofJersey based charity EYECAN which supports islanders living with sight impairments for the last 140 years.