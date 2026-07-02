Duchess Sophie's hair transformation sparks buzz

The Duchess of Edinburgh, Duchess Sophie dramatically chic new hairstyle this week, which appears to be her most substantial style overhaul in more than a decade.

Duchess Sophie’s showed off a fresh, new bob hairstyle when she was photographed at the Groundswell Regenerative Agriculture Festival in Hitchin on Wednesday, delighting royal watchers with the surprise departure from her usual mid-length style.

A New Style for a Sustainable Cause The latest transformation saw the mother of two attend in her capacity as the Honorary President of Linking Environment And Farming(LEAF), an organization campaigning for a future of sustainable food production.

Though the duchess attended to represent LEAF, fans’ attentions were drawn to her fashionable outfit as well as the new hairdo, which the monarch wore teamed with a long denim maxi skirt, a bright blue shirt, and smart brown suede boots.

Duchess Sophie’s Blunt Bob: The Details: Opting to shed her much-loved mid-length wavy locks for a very contemporary, sharp blunt bob, the duchess styled her new haircut with a subtle side fringe.

It is the duchess’s most significant cut in over 15 years, as she hasn’t rocked a short style since 2011, and generally sticks to mid-length hair and updos at royal engagements.

The result is a sleek and modern style that many fans believe has a particularly youthful effect on the duchess, with many calling it her “most flattering ever.”