Duchess Sophie’s terrifying reaction to giant spider steals show on royal visit

The Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie, made headlines during her royal tour of South and Central America when she came face-to-face with one of the world’s largest spiders.

On Wednesday, November 12, the 60-year-old royal visited the Amazon rainforest in Peru where she had a opportunity to meet a tarantula up close.

During the visit, Sophie walked through the rainforest on a biodiversity nature walk, led by professional Amazon guide, Rey Mozombite.

While walking the royal explored incredible plant species and wildlife living there, including the giant goliath bird-eater.

In the photos, Sophie could be seen touching her forehead and cheek as she got a good look at the tarantula.

The Duchess of Edinburgh appeared to overcome her initial hesitation and even held the Goliath bird-eating spider on a large leaf.

She was also seen holding a green anaconda snake and examining an enormous Oje tree.

For the visit, Sophie wore a climate-appropriate attire consisting of a floral blouse by = Penelope Chilvers and slim-fit khaki cargo trousers tucked into a pair of Wellington boots.

She accessorized her chic look with gold jewelry, including Asprey London’s ‘Woodland Single Oak Leaf’ bracelet, Giulia Barela’s ‘Africa’ ring, and the designer’s ‘Poetica’ earrings.

Duchess Sophie is on a royal visit to South and Central America from November 10 to 19, touring Peru, Panama, and Guatemala at the request of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, before continuing to Belize, as part of the royal family’s engagement with the Realms.