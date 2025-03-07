Duck apprehended after trespassing Georgia Jail

Deputies in Georgia were faced with an unusual intruder at the Polk County Jail when a duck, nicknamed “Bernice,” was discovered within the facility’s perimeter fence early Wednesday morning.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, “Bernice attempted to go over the perimeter fence in an attempt to escape capture.

Deputies, with the support of Polk County Animal Control, carefully cornered the bird to prevent harm. Despite an injured foot, Bernice was safely taken into custody after a brief standoff involving multiple agencies.

“She could not tell us where she came from or how she got here, but we did notice she had an injured foot,” the post said. “We were able to call for backup and after a lengthy standoff involving two agencies, we were able to take her into custody.”

The origin of the unexpected trespasser remains unknown. Following her capture, Bernice was transported to a secure and welcoming new home on Derek Tilley’s farm. The incident adds a lighthearted yet peculiar episode to the sheriff’s office’s record of operations.

