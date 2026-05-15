Al Robertson, the eldest son of Phil and Kay Robertson of Duck Dynasty, is reflecting on one of the most painful periods of his marriage as he and his wife Lisa revisit their past in a new Lifetime film, Faith & Forgiveness.

The project revisits how their relationship held together after Lisa admitted to an extramarital affair more than a decade into their marriage, an admission that nearly broke the couple apart.

Robertson, best known from Duck Dynasty, says the experience ultimately changed how he views marriage itself, arguing that infidelity does not always have to mean the end if both people are willing to deal with the fallout honestly and do the hard work of rebuilding trust.

In the film, the couple revisit how emotional distance, unresolved personal struggles and long-standing trauma all played a role in weakening their relationship over time. Robertson says their early years carried love, but also immaturity and gaps neither of them fully addressed until much later.

Lisa’s affair emerged during a difficult period in her life, one marked by isolation and internal strain, and it eventually led to separation after Robertson uncovered the truth through phone records. What followed, he says, was a stretch where the future of the marriage felt deeply uncertain.

At the time, trust was almost impossible to imagine restoring. Lisa was dealing with guilt and fear that the relationship had already collapsed beyond repair, while Robertson himself wrestled with whether reconciliation was even realistic.

What shifted things, both say, was a gradual process of counseling and faith-based reflection that forced them to confront not just the affair, but the wider breakdown in communication and emotional support.

Robertson also acknowledges his own earlier mistakes in the marriage, saying that understanding his need for forgiveness made it easier, though not immediate, to extend it in return.

The couple eventually renewed their vows in 1999 and have since spoken publicly about recovery, accountability and rebuilding a relationship from a place of broken trust.