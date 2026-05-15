Duck Dynasty is proving it still has serious pull. The revival series’ Season 2 Episode 9 delivered 8.5 million viewers for A&E, becoming the highest-rated program on the network for the week.

The episode aired May 2, 2026, and followed Willie and Korie Robertson as they headed back to their old college to visit their son Rowdy.

The strong showing marks a major win for A&E’s Saturday night lineup. While down from the show’s peak in the early 2010s, when Season 4 averaged 9.16 million viewers per episode, the 8.5M figure is a sharp jump from the revival’s Season 1 premiere, which brought in 510,000 viewers in June 2025. It also puts Duck Dynasty: The Revival ahead of other A&E staples like First 48 Presents: Critical Minutes, which was averaging 378,000 viewers before the revival returned.

Why the ratings bump?

Season 2 of Duck Dynasty: The Revival premiered March 7, 2026, and has leaned into multigenerational family storylines. Episode 9 continued that trend, focusing on Willie and Korie’s visit to Rowdy at college and sparking a subplot about getting John Luke to finish school. The season has also included a tribute to late patriarch Phil Robertson, who passed away in May 2025, giving longtime fans an emotional reason to tune in.

Other episodes this season have featured Willie casting longtime employee Jon Godwin as the hero of a homemade Western for his retirement sendoff, and a scouting trip to Texas to evaluate Christian and Jacob for Duck and Buck Commander roles.

Duck Dynasty’s ratings history

The original Duck Dynasty ran from 2012 to 2017 and became one of cable TV’s biggest hits. Season 2 averaged 4.17M viewers, Season 3 hit 8.32M, and Season 4 peaked at 9.16M. Even in its final season, the show regularly drew over 1M viewers per episode, with the finale reaching 1.5M.

With Season 2 Episode 9 pulling 8.5M, the revival is echoing that early momentum. New episodes of Duck Dynasty: The Revival air Saturdays at 10/9c on A&E, with episodes streaming the next day.