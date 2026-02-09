Ducky Bhai and wife Aroob Jatoi to face trial after court indictment

A judicial magistrate on Monday indicted YouTuber Saadur Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai, his wife Aroob Jatoi, and several others in a case related to the alleged promotion of gambling and betting applications on social media platforms.

All the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges and opted to contest the trial. Judicial Magistrate Naeem Wattoo directed the prosecution to present its witnesses at the next hearing, scheduled for February 23.

The case was registered by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), which has launched a wider crackdown against YouTubers and TikTok influencers accused of promoting gambling-related content online for monetary gains.

Ducky Bhai was arrested by the agency in August last year but was later granted bail by the Lahore High Court on November 24.

According to the prosecution, the inquiry was initiated on June 13, 2025, following information received from reliable sources alleging that social media influencers were encouraging the public to use gambling and betting applications through sponsored promotions.

The case has been registered under sections 13 (electronic forgery), 14 (electronic fraud), 25 (spamming) and 26 (spoofing) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, read with sections 294-B (offering prize in connection with trade) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Duky Bhai is one of Pakistan’s most-followed digital content creators with over more than 10 million subscribers on YouTube.