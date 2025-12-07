Ducky Bhai: Pakistan influencer breaks silence on gambling app arrest

Famous YouTuber Saad-ur-Rehman, alias Ducky Bhai, apologised to the nation after his arrest and subsequent release in the gambling apps case.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Ducky Bhai stated that if anyone believes his intention was to justify the First Information Report (FIR) registered against him through the video, then he apologises.

He further explained that if his content has had a negative impact on anyone, he apologizes to the entire nation for it.

The YouTuber said that he has always tried to entertain people and keep offering something new. He apologizes if his content or promotions have had any negative impact.

Expressing complete confidence in the court proceedings, Ducky Bhai said that he is ready to cooperate with the court in accordance with the legal process and will accept the judge’s decision.

In the video, he described the challenging situation he and his family faced for three and a half months, noting that on August 16, 2025, he was celebrating an invitation at his home and preparing for a foreign event when his difficulties began.

Shockingly, in his debut vlog after 100 days in jail, he told his narrative from the moment he was arrested, claiming the Additional Director, Sarfraz Chaudhry, smacked him numerous times and used harsh language. The complainant also claimed that the Additional Director phoned a young child on the phone and instructed him to use harsh language toward Saad.

‘I sent around Rs9 crore to his account from my Binance account,’ claimed Ducky Bhai. Ducky Bhai further claimed that IO Shoaib Riaz transferred about Rs 9 crore from Saad’s Binance account to his personal account, and when he inquired why, the officer avoided answering the matter.

He stated that when the officers learned about the money transfer, they submitted a report in court falsely claiming that they had retrieved the money from him.

‘My family got a Rs60 lakh loan and transferred it to the NCCIA after intimidation from authorities’, adds Ducky Bhai.

Saad claimed that the officers stole his wife Aroob’s phone and threatened to file a FIR against her in order to extort money for their own personal gain.

Ducky Bhai was notably arrested on August 17, 2025, at Lahore Airport on charges of money laundering through gambling apps.

Later, the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted his bail application against a surety bond of Rs 1 million, and he was released on November 26, 2025.