Ducky Bhai case: Court sends five NCCIA officials to jail

LAHORE: A local court in Lahore on Thursday sent five officials of the National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency (NCCIA), including Additional Director Sarfraz Chaudhry, to jail on judicial remand in a case involving alleged bribery and misuse of authority linked to YouTuber Saad ur Rehman (Ducky Bhai) and his wife Aroob Jatoi, ARY News reported

According to details, the case pertains to allegations that NCCIA officers demanded bribes and abused their powers during an inquiry related to the popular YouTuber couple.

The court also granted a two-day physical remand of Assistant Director Shoaib Riaz, while rejecting the investigation officer’s request for a five-day remand due to lack of sufficient evidence justifying the extension.

During the hearing, Judicial Magistrate Naeem Wattoo expressed dissatisfaction with the slow pace of the investigation, remarking, “At the speed you’re working, the investigation won’t be completed even in 14 months, let alone 14 days.”

The prosecutor, however, argued that given the scale of the alleged corruption, even 14 months might be insufficient to conclude the probe.

The judge also commented that “being rich is not a crime — becoming rich through corruption is.”

YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s wife, Aroob Jatoi, appeared before the court during the proceedings. The court subsequently remanded five of the accused officers to jail and directed the authorities to submit a progress report at the next hearing.

Ducky Bhai’s Wife Alleges NCCIA Officers Took Millions for ‘Relief’

On October 28, 2025, shocking details emerged in the corruption case against officials of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), as YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s wife, Aroob Jatoi, made explosive revelations about alleged bribery involving senior officers.

According to the case file obtained by ARY News, nine NCCIA officials have been named in the corruption case, including Deputy Director Operations Islamabad Muhammad Usman and Deputy Director Ayaz Khan.

The case has been registered on charges of bribery and abuse of authority. It is noteworthy that Deputy Director Operations Muhammad Usman is also facing a separate kidnapping case in Islamabad.

The FIR was lodged by Ducky Bhai’s wife, Aroob Jatoi, who alleged massive corruption within the cybercrime agency. She claimed that Assistant Director Shoaib Riaz received Rs9 million through intermediaries in exchange for providing relief to her husband in an ongoing case and facilitating his judicial process.

Jatoi further alleged that the bribe amount was later distributed among senior officers, including Additional Director Sarfraz Chaudhry, Deputy Director Zawar Ahmed, and others.

She also accused NCCIA officials of illegally transferring funds from Ducky Bhai’s Binance accounts.

Investigations have reportedly revealed that the involved officers not only engaged in bribery but also facilitated call centers and online fraud operations. It was alleged that sub-inspectors would hand over 50% of the illicit proceeds to their senior officers.

Authorities have launched a thorough investigation into the allegations, which have sparked widespread concern about corruption and misconduct within the cybercrime agency.