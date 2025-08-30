YouTuber Ducky Bhai challenges physical remand in Lahore court

LAHORE: YouTuber Saad-ur-Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai, has filed an appeal in the sessions court against the approval of his physical remand.

The court has issued a notice to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) and directed it to submit a response by September 1.

In the petition, Ducky Bhai’s lawyer argued that the judicial magistrate approved a four-day physical remand without properly reviewing the facts of the case. The petition requested the court to annul the remand order.

Earlier, a local court in Lahore approved an additional five-day physical remand of YouTuber Saad-ur-Rehman, alias Ducky Bhai, in connection with a case related to the promotion of an illegal gambling application.

According to reports, the accused was produced before the court after completing a four-day physical remand. The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency requested an extension in his remand for further investigation.

Also Read: YouTuber Ducky Bhai sent on additional five-day physical remand

Judicial Magistrate Naeem Wattoo presided over the hearing and approved the request for an extended remand.

In related news, a sessions court in Lahore granted interim bail to Aroob Jatoi, the wife of popular YouTuber Saad-ur-Rehman, better known as Ducky Bhai, in a case related to the promotion of gambling through online apps.

As per details, the court approved Aroob Jatoi’s pre-arrest bail and barred authorities from arresting her until 30 August.

The court also directed Ducky Bhai’s wife, Aroob Jatoi to join the investigation and ordered the investigating officer to submit a report by the next hearing.

The case was heard by an Additional Sessions Judge, who granted the interim relief after reviewing her application.

During the proceedings, Aroob Jatoi was represented by her counsels Irfan Kalyat and Raja Abdul Rahman Ranjha.

Previously, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) revealed crucial details in the case against YouTuber Saad ur Rehman, alias Ducky Bhai, who was arrested at Lahore Airport on charges of money laundering through online gambling applications.

According to NCCIA officials, Ducky Bhai served as the “country manager” of an illegal gambling app and was promoting multiple betting platforms.

An FIR was registered against Ducky, which stated that an inquiry was launched on June 13, 2025, after credible reports emerged that several social media influencers were encouraging the public to invest in gambling and betting applications for their own financial gain.

The complaint alleged that such promotions led ordinary citizens—already struggling with economic pressures—into heavy financial losses.