Ducky Bhai case: Court proceedings take new turn

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate’s court has restored the frozen bank accounts of famous YouTuber Saad ur Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai, in a case related to the alleged promotion of a gambling application, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the case involves Ducky Bhai, his wife Aroob Jatoi, and others accused of promoting an online gambling app.

During the hearing, the judicial magistrate not only ordered the restoration of Ducky Bhai’s frozen bank accounts but also granted him conditional permission to upload videos on YouTube.

The court observed that the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has raised objections to 27 of Ducky Bhai’s videos. The magistrate stated that those videos would not be deleted at this stage of the proceedings.

The court further directed the NCCIA to present its witnesses at the next hearing for further examination in the case.

Judicial Magistrate Naeem Wattoo adjourned the hearing until March 11 due to the absence of the prosecutor during the proceedings.

The case relates to allegations that Ducky Bhai and others promoted a gambling application, which prompted authorities to take action, including the freezing of bank accounts as part of the investigation. The court’s latest order has temporarily restored those accounts while the legal proceedings continue.

On February 09, 2026, a judicial magistrate indicted YouTuber Saad ur Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai, his wife Aroob Jatoi, and several others in a case related to the alleged promotion of gambling and betting applications on social media platforms.

All the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges and opted to contest the trial. Judicial Magistrate Naeem Wattoo directed the prosecution to present its witnesses at the next hearing, scheduled for February 23.

The case was registered by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), which has launched a wider crackdown against YouTubers and TikTok influencers accused of promoting gambling-related content online for monetary gains.

Ducky Bhai was arrested by the agency in August last year but was later granted bail by the Lahore High Court on November 24.

According to the prosecution, the inquiry was initiated on June 13, 2025, following information received from reliable sources alleging that social media influencers were encouraging the public to use gambling and betting applications through sponsored promotions.

The case has been registered under sections 13 (electronic forgery), 14 (electronic fraud), 25 (spamming) and 26 (spoofing) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, read with sections 294-B (offering prize in connection with trade) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Pakistan Penal Code.