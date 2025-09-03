Ducky Bhai’s remand extended as investigators seek money laundering details

According to reports, the hearing was conducted by Judicial Magistrate Naeem Wattoo at the District Courts. The Cyber Crime Agency produced the suspect before the court after the completion of his earlier two-day remand.

Investigating officers told the court that further interrogation was required regarding alleged money laundering. They claimed that amounts were transferred abroad from the suspect’s bank account and that more details need to be verified.

Following the arguments, the court approved an additional two-day remand of the YouTuber Ducky Bhai for further investigation.

Earlier, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) revealed crucial details in the case against YouTuber Saad ur Rehman, alias Ducky Bhai, who was arrested at Lahore Airport on charges of money laundering through online gambling applications.

According to NCCIA officials, Ducky Bhai served as the “country manager” of an illegal gambling app and was promoting multiple betting platforms.

An FIR has been registered against Ducky Bhai, which stated that an inquiry was launched on June 13, 2025, after credible reports emerged that several social media influencers were encouraging the public to invest in gambling and betting applications for their own financial gain.

The complaint alleged that such promotions led ordinary citizens—already struggling with economic pressures—into heavy financial losses.

Investigators said Ducky Bhai actively incited the public to invest through platforms like Binomo, which collected millions of rupees from users but later defrauded them by refusing payouts. The app itself is not registered in Pakistan, authorities confirmed.

“Despite being summoned, Ducky Bhai allegedly refused to cooperate with the inquiry. His name was subsequently placed on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL). He was later intercepted at Allama Iqbal International Airport while attempting to travel abroad”, NCCIA officials stated.