Ducky Bhai fails to get YouTube channel and phones back
- By Web Desk -
- Dec 24, 2025
Famous YouTuber Saad ur Rehman, widely known as Ducky Bhai, requested the release of his mobile phones and YouTube channel from custody; however, a judicial magistrate denied the plea on Tuesday.
Judicial Magistrate Naeem Wattoo issued the ruling on the content creator’s application. Nonetheless, the judge mandated the return of 19 other items seized during the search. These items include bank cards, identity cards, a laptop bag, a GoPro camera, and other personal effects.
Ducky Bhai had petitioned the court for the return of all confiscated possessions, specifically his mobile phones and YouTube channel. The prosecution opposed the motion, leading the court to maintain custody of the digital devices while permitting the return of other personal belongings.
Notably, the content creator was detained by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in August for allegedly promoting gambling apps on social media. After three months in detention, Ducky Bhai was granted bail on November 24 by the Lahore High Court (LHC).
Earlier this development, the local court in Lahore questioned Pakistani YouTuber Saad ur Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai, for uploading videos on his channel amid proceedings of the gambling apps promotion case.
The hearing was held at the Lahore District Courts on his application for the release of seized items in a case related to the promotion of gambling applications. The YouTuber appeared in person during the proceedings.
The court observed that the NCCIA had no objection to the release of 19 seized items.
In response, the investigating officer informed the court that forensic analysis of three mobile phones and a laptop belonging to Ducky Bhai was still underway, and access to the YouTube channel could not be granted.
The court remarked that the YouTube channel was no longer his property and had been blocked.
An assistant director of the FIA told the court that three videos had been uploaded on the YouTube channel. Ducky Bhai clarified that no revenue had been generated from the uploaded videos. The court, however, questioned why the videos were uploaded at all, stating that the channel did not belong to him.