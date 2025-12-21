Court questions Ducky Bhai over uploading videos amid gambling apps promotion case

The local court in Lahore questioned Pakistani YouTuber Saad ur Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai, for uploading videos on his channel amid proceedings of the gambling apps promotion case.

The hearing was held at the Lahore District Courts on his application for the release of seized items in a case related to the promotion of gambling applications. The YouTuber appeared in person during the proceedings.

The court observed that the NCCIA had no objection to the release of 19 seized items.

In response, the investigating officer informed the court that forensic analysis of three mobile phones and a laptop belonging to Ducky Bhai was still underway, and access to the YouTube channel could not be granted.

The court remarked that the YouTube channel was no longer his property and had been blocked.

An assistant director of the FIA told the court that three videos had been uploaded on the YouTube channel. Ducky Bhai clarified that no revenue had been generated from the uploaded videos. The court, however, questioned why the videos were uploaded at all, stating that the channel did not belong to him.

The hearing was adjourned until December 22, 2025.

It is pertinent to note that after securing bail in the gambling apps promotion case, Ducky Bhai had resumed activity on YouTube and began uploading vlogs.

Ducky Bhai’s first vlog after release garnered more than 150 million views, leading to speculation on social media that he had earned substantial revenue from a single video.