Ducky Bhai’s freedom from jail hits pause

RAWALPINDI: YouTuber Saad Ur Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai, has had his release from Camp Jail delayed, ARY News reported.

According to his lawyer, the release order could not be issued today as the court’s scheduled time had ended.

The lawyer added that the release order is expected to be issued by tomorrow, after which Ducky Bhai’s release would be possible.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted bail to Ducky Bhai, in the gambling app promotion case.

As per details, Ducky Bhai was granted bail by the high court against surety bonds worth Rs1 million.

YouTuber Saad ur Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai, was arrested at Lahore Airport by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) on the same allegations in August.

According to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), Ducky Bhai is accused of money laundering through online gambling apps. The FIR alleges that he promoted betting platforms on social media, luring people into gambling and unlawful investment schemes.

NCCIA investigators confirmed the recovery of mobile phones, suspicious WhatsApp contacts, and other digital data from Ducky Bhai’s possession. Officials claim to have also found evidence of illegal financial transactions linked to gambling networks.

The FIR further states that Saad ur Rehman used his online influence to promote gambling apps, encouraging followers to engage in activities deemed unlawful under national laws.

Authorities also begun a probe into his assets to trace any wealth generated through these channels.

Ducky Bhai’s Wife Alleges NCCIA Officers Took Millions

On October 28, 2025, Saad Ur Rehman’s wife, Aroob Jatoi, made explosive revelations about alleged bribery involving senior officers.

According to the case file obtained by ARY News, nine NCCIA officials were named in the corruption case, including Deputy Director Operations Islamabad Muhammad Usman and Deputy Director Ayaz Khan.

The case has been registered on charges of bribery and abuse of authority. It is noteworthy that Deputy Director Operations Muhammad Usman is also facing a separate kidnapping case in Islamabad.

The FIR was lodged by Ducky Bhai’s wife, Aroob Jatoi, who alleged massive corruption within the cybercrime agency. She claimed that Assistant Director Shoaib Riaz received Rs9 million through intermediaries in exchange for providing relief to her husband in an ongoing case and facilitating his judicial process.

Jatoi further alleged that the bribe amount was later distributed among senior officers, including Additional Director Sarfraz Chaudhry, Deputy Director Zawar Ahmed, and others.

She also accused NCCIA officials of illegally transferring funds from Ducky Bhai’s Binance accounts.