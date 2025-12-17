Ducky Bhai resumes vlogging after three-month incarceration hiatus

LAHORE: After a three-month hiatus due to his incarceration, well-known YouTuber Ducky Bhai has resumed regular vlogging, stating journalist Irshad Bhatti was among the few who visited him during his detention at the NCCIA office, as well as showing Irshad Bhatti visiting his home after his release in the first vlog on Tuesday.

Ducky Bhai talked candidly about his time in jail in the returned vlog titled “I Forgot How to Vlog; I Am Back.” He playfully disclosed that he had dropped 15 kg while incarcerated.

The YouTuber shared that following his release, all his bank accounts had been frozen, and even though a car he had booked arrived, he was not able to pay for it.

However, he additionally visited a park, where he was cheerfully greeted by kids whom he joked around with during the vlog.

Ducky Bhai’s brothers got into a lighthearted disagreement over hazy footage of an encounter with their mother after the release of CCTV footage of his return home. In the vlog, he also revealed that his younger brother had not paid him a visit while he was incarcerated, a minor grievance.

He acknowledged that he had first forgotten how to vlog but wanted to recapture his rhythm with time, adding that he kept the vlog humorous to avoid scaring his parents.

Moreover, he went to his restaurant, “Four,” where he boasted that they had introduced a ffish burger while he was away. He also urged the public to visit the restaurant to savour one of the best fish burgers available.

In fact, with his family gathering to support him, Ducky Bhai officially makes his YouTube return with the recently posted video.

Since the release of the vlog, over 2,194,434 people watched the video, received 21,812 comments, and 259K likes so far, showing their immense affection and best wishes for his future. Fans further conveyed their enthusiasm and urged him to keep making family-oriented vlogs.