Ducky Bhai's wife Aroob Jatoi gets bail extended untill Nov 6

LAHORE: A sessions court on Thursday extended the interim bail of Aroob Jatoi, the wife of popular YouTuber Saad-ur-Rehman, also known as Ducky Bhai, until November 6, 2025 in a case related to the alleged promotion of illegal online gambling applications, ARY News reported.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Dr. Sajida Ahmed conducted the hearing of Aroob Jatoi’s bail plea in the online gambling apps case at the Lahore Sessions Court. During the hearing, Aroob Jatoi appeared before the court.

The judge directed the plaintiff to present a lawyer at the next hearing. The court extended Aroob Jatoi’s interim bail until November 6, 2025, and adjourned the case hearing for further proceedings.

It is worth mentioning that Ducky Bhai and his wife Aroob Jatoi are among several social media influencers booked for allegedly promoting illegal online gambling apps. The case is considered one of the major crackdowns in Pakistan against digital platforms involved in unauthorized online betting promotions.

Earlier, a sessions court dismissed the bail plea of YouTuber Saad-ur-Rehman, known as Ducky Bhai, in illegal gambling applications case.

Additional Sessions Judge Sajida Chaudhry conducted the hearing of Ducky Bhai’s bail plea.

During proceedings, the prosecutor argued that Ducky Bhai acted as a brand ambassador for a banned gambling app and promoted it. The app allegedly caused financial losses to numerous individuals.

The prosecutor further stated that evidence of money laundering was uncovered during the investigation, and the accused failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for the income generated through the app.

The defense lawyer, however, contested the allegations, arguing that no complainant or eyewitness had come forward and that no gambling app was recovered from the accused. He also stated that PECA Section had been wrongly applied in the case.