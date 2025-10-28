Ducky Bhai’s wife Alleges NCCIA officers took millions to “provide relief”

LAHORE: Shocking details have emerged in the corruption case against officials of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), as YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s wife, Aroob Jatoi, made explosive revelations about alleged bribery involving senior officers, ARY News reported.

According to the case file obtained by ARY News, nine NCCIA officials have been named in the corruption case, including Deputy Director Operations Islamabad Muhammad Usman and Deputy Director Ayaz Khan.

The case has been registered on charges of bribery and abuse of authority. It is noteworthy that Deputy Director Operations Muhammad Usman is also facing a separate kidnapping case in Islamabad.

The FIR was lodged by Ducky Bhai’s wife, Aroob Jatoi, who alleged massive corruption within the cybercrime agency. She claimed that Assistant Director Shoaib Riaz received Rs9 million through intermediaries in exchange for providing relief to her husband in an ongoing case and facilitating his judicial process.

Jatoi further alleged that the bribe amount was later distributed among senior officers, including Additional Director Sarfraz Chaudhry, Deputy Director Zawar Ahmed, and others.

She also accused NCCIA officials of illegally transferring funds from Ducky Bhai’s Binance accounts.

Investigations have reportedly revealed that the involved officers not only engaged in bribery but also facilitated call centers and online fraud operations. It was alleged that sub-inspectors would hand over 50% of the illicit proceeds to their senior officers.

Authorities have begun a detailed inquiry into the allegations, which have sparked widespread concern over corruption and misconduct within the cybercrime agency.

Earlier, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) Deputy Director Muhammad Usman, along with other investigators in the high-profile Ducky Bhai betting case, had mysteriously gone missing, the DSP legal told the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday.

During the hearing of a petition filed by Rozina Usman — the wife of the missing NCCIA officer — Justice Muhammad Azam Khan was told that Muhammad Usman was allegedly abducted by four armed men on October 14.

Advocate Raja Rizwan Abbasi appeared on behalf of Rozina; however, the court was informed that Rozina had also gone missing after filing the petition for her husband’s recovery.

The court expressed concern over the disappearances and directed police to ensure the recovery of Deputy Director Muhammad Usman within a week. It also ordered investigators to examine the officer’s WhatsApp data records for potential leads.

DSP Legal Sajid Cheema, appearing before the court, said that efforts were ongoing to locate the missing officer and that the SSP Investigation was directly supervising the case.