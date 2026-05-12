Ducky Bhai’s wife Aroob Jatoi gets interim bail extension

The Lahore Sessions Court has extended the interim bail of Aroob Jatoi—wife of famous Pakistani YouTuber Saad Ur Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai—until June 4. The extension was granted in a lawsuit involving the illegal promotion of gambling applications.

After a hiatus of several months, the case was heard by Additional Sessions Judge Zulfiqar Ahmad Naeem. During the proceedings, the investigating officer informed the court that a 2,000-page forensic report has been compiled.

The officer further assured the court that the comprehensive forensic report would be officially submitted within the next two days.

Earlier this year, a judicial magistrate’s court had restored the frozen bank accounts of Ducky Bhai in a case related to the alleged promotion of a gambling application.

According to reports, the case involves Ducky Bhai, his wife Aroob Jatoi, and others accused of promoting an online gambling app.

During the hearing, the judicial magistrate not only ordered the restoration of Ducky Bhai’s frozen bank accounts but also granted him conditional permission to upload videos on YouTube.

The court observed that the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has raised objections to 27 of Ducky Bhai’s videos. The magistrate stated that those videos would not be deleted at this stage of the proceedings.

The court further directed the NCCIA to present its witnesses at the next hearing for further examination in the case.