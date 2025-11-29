Ducky Bhai’s wife Aroob Jatoi gives major update on his YouTube career after jail release

Aroob Jatoi, wife of popular Pakistani YouTuber Saad Ur Rehman – widely known as Ducky Bhai – has given fans a major update on his YouTube career after he released from jail in the gambling app promotion case.

Taking to her Instagram account over the weekend, Aroob addressed the rumors surrounding her husband’s activities. “Saad is currently taking a break,” she shared.

The 24-year-old went on to say that Ducky Bhai has not recorded any new content or taken photos with fans since his release from jail.

“For now, please understand that any video or photo you see online is old – he has not recorded any new content or taken any pictures with anyone after his release,” she wrote.

Aroob further urged fans to be cautious and avoid believing or spreading any misinformation circulating about the content creator online.

“Please don’t get confused by misinformation. He will be back – and he will be back stronger than ever,” she concluded.

The clarification comes shortly after she posted a heartfelt photo on her Instagram Story showing their hands clasped together, marking the couple’s reunion after 100 days apart.

Ducky Bhai was arrested in August at Lahore Airport by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in connection with allegations related to a gambling app promotion.

He was granted bail by the High Court on Monday against surety bonds worth Rs1 million.