Duffer Brothers confirm duration for Stranger Things Season 5's last episodes

Television producer Ross Duffer, in collaboration with brother Matt Duffer (Duffer brothers), revealed the official runtime for the final episodes of Stranger Things Season 5.

According to the details, the three episodes in Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 will run a combined total of nearly three and a half hours. The breakdown is as follows:

Episode 5, Shock Jock: 1 hour, 8 minutes

Episode 6, Escape From Camazotz: 1 hour, 15 minutes

Episode 7, The Bridge: 1 hour, 6 minutes

Ross Duffer also gave an update on the series finale. Stranger Things: The Finale — The Rightside Up will now run two hours and eight minutes, slightly longer than the previously announced two hours and five minutes.

Previously, he teased what fans can expect from Volume 2. He said Shock Jock continued directly after the Volume 1 finale, Sorcerer, and that writer Frank Darabont delivered something “far darker and far scarier” than his earlier episode, Turnbow Trap.

About Escape From Camazotz, Duffer said director Shawn Levy returns, calling it “the biggest episode of the three and the performances make us cry every time we watch it”.

Co-directed by Levy and the Duffer Brothers, The Bridge is described as “probably the most emotional chapter of the season,” adding, “It’s gonna be a long six-day wait for the finale…”

The series finale will debut on Netflix and in 500 U.S. movie theatres simultaneously on December 3. Volume 2 arrives on Christmas Day.