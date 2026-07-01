Duffy returns for New Zealand against West Indies

Seamer Jacob Duffy was named Wednesday to play the upcoming five-match ODI series against the West Indies after sitting out New Zealand’s 2-1 Test series win against England for the birth of his first child.

Duffy is New Zealand’s reigning player of the year and holder of the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal.

He will line up for the Black Caps for the first time since the T20 World Cup final in March.

Joining Duffy in the pace attack is uncapped 26-year-old speedster Matt Fisher, who has played one Test and one T20I for New Zealand.

“It’s great to have Jacob and Matt joining the group and I know they’ll bring a lot of energy and excitement,” New Zealand coach Rob Walter said.

“Jacob has been a stand-out for us in all formats for the past couple of years. His skills and experience will be a great addition to our squad and I know he’s looking forward to representing New Zealand again.”

New Zealand’s under-strength pace attack was rampant during the just completed three-match Test series against England, leading the team to a series victory.

Nathan Smith took 16 wickets at an average of 23 in the three matches and will return for the West Indies series, as will Ben Sears who was only called in for the third England Test.

Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, and Will O’Rourke will all sit out the series to rest.

Blair Tickner is also missing, set to have ankle surgery.

Devon Conway is also being rested to spend time with his family after the birth of his second child, and Rachin Ravindra has been allowed to play in Major League Cricket.

New Zealand squad: Mitchell Santner (capt), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay, Nick Kelly, Tom Latham, Jayden Lennox, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Will Young.