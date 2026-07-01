Duke of York branding ends after 131 years

LONDON – History is being made on the streets of the West End! The Duke of York’s Theatre, an icon on St Martin’s Lane for over 130 years, is now officially named The Tom Stoppard Theatre, in a lasting tribute to the celebrated, award-winning playwright.

ATG Entertainment, owners of the venue, announced the historic renaming following Sir Tom Stoppard’s passing in November 2025 at the age of 88.

A Permanent Legacy on St Martin’s Lane

The renaming coincides with a significant event: the opening of Stoppard’s masterwork, Arcadia, on the West End tonight at the very same theatre. Sir Tom has a rich history with this iconic building, including a successful 2009 revival of Arcadia and his 2006-2007 rock-drama, Rock ‘n’ Roll.

Melanie Smith CBE, Global CEO of ATG Entertainment, expressed the organisation’s joy: “We are proud to be the custodians of such a historic theatre, and believe today’s announcement recognises the significant impact Sir Tom Stoppard has made to British Theatre. Sir Tom’s legacy lives on every day… And we believe this is the perfect testament to his contribution to the West End.”

Stoppard’s family was emotional about the news. His widow, Sabrina Stoppard, shared: “Tom was in his element whenever he had a play on in the West End, so I am thrilled to bits that this theatre will be named after him. It means that his memory will live on, not just through his plays, but also through this building.”

Moving From Royal to Literary Royalty

While “Duke of York” may immediately bring to mind Prince Andrew in the minds of the public, the theatre’s original naming in 1895 was a tribute to the future King George V, who then held the title. The shift from a royal designation to one honouring a modern literary giant is a powerful symbolic gesture.

Born Tom Strussler in Czechoslovakia, Stoppard fled Nazi-occupied Europe as a child refugee to the UK. In a career spanning six decades, he achieved unprecedented success with a record five Tony Awards for Best Play, three Olivier Awards, and an Academy Award for the screenplay to Shakespeare in Love.

What’s Next for The Tom Stoppard Theatre?

For those heading to the newly renamed theatre, the change is happening in stages.

Digital & Internal Branding: Box office systems, digital tickets, and the internal branding of the venue are in the process of being updated over the next few weeks.

Exterior Renovations: The iconic exterior marquee and the building’s Grade II listed faade will be altered over the coming months, following local planning approvals.

Arcadia will continue its run at the newly renamed Tom Stoppard Theatre until September 12.