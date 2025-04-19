Two dead after dumper runs over mother, daughter in Chiniot

ISLAMABAD: A woman and her daughter were killed on the spot while another critically injured after a horrified collision between a dumper and motorcycle in Chiniot on wee hours of Saturday.

According to details, rescue 1122 said the accident occurred at the Sargodha Road near bypass where a rashly driven dumper hit a motorcycle, killing a woman and her daughter on the spot and injuring another person, private news channel reported.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

Earlier, a trailer crushed two youth to death in the old city area near Boulton Market in the wee hours of Sunday, police said.

Infuriated people tried to beat the trailer driver Abid Ali, but the police saved and taken him into custody.

The deceased youth identified as Noor Muhammad and Zahid were residents of the Usmanabad area of Lyari, police said.

Police have registered a case of traffic mishap against trailer driver for reckless driving at Meethadar police station.

Read More: Karachi’s Dumpers: A Symptom of Neglect, Not Politics

It is to be mentioned here that 11 heavy vehicles were set ablaze by angry mobs recently after an incident in North Karachi.

Later a citizen Adnan was hit to death by a trailer at Vita Chowrangi. He was security superviser at a private company.

Another incident took place at Mansehra Colony in Landhi where a trailer killed a motorbike rider Masood Khan 25. Police arrested trailer driver after the incident.

Heavy vehicles, dumpers, trailers, water tankers and trucks have claimed several lives in the port city of Karachi in recent months and weeks resulting in public anger and frustration.

City authorities failed to provide road safety to citizens of the metropolis, where the lack of proper public transport system, people mostly use two wheelers to commute for offices, markets and workplace.