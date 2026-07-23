Dumpers Association rejects daily fuel price revision policy

KARACHI: The Dumpers Association has rejected the government’s proposed plan to revise petroleum product prices on a daily basis, warning that the move would have serious consequences for the transport sector.

Association President Haji Liaquat Mehsud said daily fluctuations in fuel prices would significantly disrupt transport operations and create uncertainty for businesses.

He warned that frequent changes in fuel prices could affect transport fares, construction activities, and the supply of essential goods, ultimately increasing the financial burden on the public.

Mehsud urged the government to immediately reconsider the proposal and adopt a stable and practical pricing policy for petroleum products instead.

He also cautioned that if the government does not withdraw the decision, the association will announce its future course of action.

On Wednesday, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) increased the petrol price and high-speed diesel rate for one day.

The price of petrol has been raised by Rs6.39 per litre, taking the new rate to Rs327.12 per litre.

Read more: Petrol price in Pakistan for July 23, 2026

Meanwhile, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has increased by Rs7.83 per litre, with the new price fixed at Rs375.04 per litre.

According to the notification, the revised petrol price and diesel rates will come into effect from 12:00am tonight and will remain in force for one day.

Earlier, the All Pakistan Petrol Pumps Association postponed its planned nationwide strike after Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik assured dealers that their concerns would be addressed.

Speaking at a joint press conference with the minister, Petrol Pump Owners Association Information Secretary Nadeem Khan said the decision was made after the government promised to resolve the industry’s demands.

“We have been assured that our issues will be addressed, so we are postponing the call to shut down petrol pumps,” Khan said. He added that the long-standing issue of dealer margins was expected to be resolved within the next two weeks.