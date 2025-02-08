Dumpers entry banned in Karachi during daytime

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced a ban on the entry of dumpers in Karachi during the daytime, effective immediately.

According to the decision, dumpers will only be allowed to enter the city between 11:00 PM and 6:00 AM.

This measure aims to curb the rising number of road accidents caused by heavy vehicles and to improve traffic flow in the city.

Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Hyder Shah convened an emergency meeting to discuss address traffic-related concerns.

The meeting was attended by Inspector General Sindh Police, Commissioner Karachi, Additional IG Karachi, Secretary Transport, DIG Traffic, and other officials.

It was decided that all large vehicles and their drivers would undergo physical verification to ensure compliance with safety regulations.

Additionally, all vehicles operating in Karachi must obtain a QR Code-certified certificate from the Transport Department.

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board has been instructed to shift its operations to night time within three months.

Furthermore, the Chief Secretary directed the secretary transport to inspect all Karachi Water and Sewerage Board water tankers within a month to ensure their safety and compliance with traffic laws.

He also stressed the importance of road safety for motorcyclists and instructed traffic police to strictly enforce helmet-wearing regulations. Reckless driving will not only result in fines but also in FIRs, to ensure accountability.

Highlighting the major causes of accidents, he stated that the primary reason is the lack of enforcement of laws regarding heavy traffic.

To address this, the Sindh government has decided to launch a Vehicle Inspection and Certification System (VICS) across the province.

During the meeting, it was revealed that 65% of vehicles in Karachi are motorcycles, and 55% of all road accidents involve motorcyclists.

In response, the Chief Secretary directed the DIG Traffic to improve the traffic situation within a month and ensure the strict implementation of road safety regulations.

Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Hyder Shah emphasized the need for a well-structured approach to traffic management and directed the revival of the Traffic Engineering Bureau.