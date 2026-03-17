Dune 3 first-look reveals Timothée Chalamet’s transformation

The third instalment for the Dune franchise focused on the striking transformation of Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides.

On Monday, the official Dune: Part Three Instagram account dropped the first glimpses of the highly anticipated sequel, which is slated to hit theatres on December 18.

The initial image captures Paul Atreides, played by Chalamet, in a dramatic close-up. Clad in a Fremen stillsuit, the character features noticeable lines and red scarring, signalling a hardened evolution of the messianic lead.

In addition to Chalamet, the official page shared Robert Pattinson’s first look as the new villain, Scytale. Other character reveals included Zendaya as Chani, Jason Momoa as Hayt, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Florence Pugh as Irulan, Anya Taylor-Joy as Alia Atreides, and Isaach De Bankolé as Farok.

These images were released ahead of the upcoming trailer, which is expected later this week and will likely screen alongside Project Hail Mary. Director Denis Villeneuve returns to helm the Warner Bros. title, noting that while this film concludes his Dune journey, he does not view the series as a traditional trilogy.

Villeneuve, in the previous interview, revealed, “It’s important that people understand that for me, it was really a diptych. It was a pair of movies that adapted the first book. That’s done. If I do a third one, it’s not like a trilogy. If I go back there, it’s to do something that feels different and has its own identity”.