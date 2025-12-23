Dune 3: What Timothee Chalamet is doing differently this time

Dune 3 will see Timothee Chalamet return as Paul Atreides, but in a very different phase of the character’s life. This time, Paul is no longer rising toward power. He is living with it.

The third installment of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune saga moves the story forward by roughly 15 to 20 years. That time jump is central to the film’s direction. Paul Atreides is now an established ruler, shaped by years of leadership, hard decisions, and their consequences.

According to indications shared by Timothee Chalamet, Dune 3 presents a heavier, more worn version of Paul, a character defined less by destiny and more by responsibility. The focus shifts away from spectacle toward the emotional and political cost of holding power.

Production on Dune 3 began in July and concluded in November, pointing to a tightly scheduled shoot under Villeneuve’s direction. The film adapts Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert’s 1969 novel that follows Paul’s reign as emperor and explores the darker implications of his rule.

Much of the main cast returns for Dune 3, including Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, and Jason Momoa. Robert Pattinson is reported to be joining the film as Scytale, while Paul’s children, Leto II and Ghanima, are also introduced.

Villeneuve once again directs from a screenplay co-written with Jon Spaihts. Following the commercial and critical success of the first two films, which together earned over $1 billion globally, expectations for Dune 3 remain high.

Early signs suggest the film is not aiming to go bigger, but deeper. And Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides appears set to reflect a ruler shaped not by prophecy, but by time.

Rebecca Ferguson Confirms Lady Jessica’s Return In Dune 3

On October 08, 2025, Rebecca Ferguson officially confirmed that she will reprise her role as Lady Jessica in Dune 3, though fans hoping for a major presence may be in for disappointment.

Speaking while promoting her new film A House of Dynamite, the actress revealed that filming for Dune 3 was already wrapped and that her character will play a comparatively limited part in the upcoming chapter of Denis Villeneuve’s celebrated sci-fi saga.

Dune 3, which adapts Frank Herbert’s Dune Messiah, was set to continue the story of Paul Atreides, portrayed by Timothée Chalamet, now ruling as Emperor Maud’Dib.

Lady Jessica, Paul’s mother and a member of the secretive Bene Gesserit sisterhood, takes a step back in the novel’s events — a change reflected in Ferguson’s reduced screen time. However, the actress suggested that Villeneuve has found a creative way to reintroduce Jessica, even though the character features minimally in the book.