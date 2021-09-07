Dune director names one thing he regrets removing from movie

Dune director Denis Villeneuve admitted that he regrets excluding Gurney Halleck’s nine-stringed musical instrument, also known as Baliset.

“I will say something to you guys… there’s one thing that it’s painful for me,” Villeneuve said in an interview. “It’s Gurney Halleck’s baliset. It’s something that I shot. It’s something that exists.

He said Josh Brolin, who will play the role of Gurny Helleck, is awesome but he could not do so for different reasons.

Villeneuve claimed that he wanted to pay attention to “specific element” of the TV adaptation of the famous novel.

“From the start, I knew that I would like to focus on some specific elements. Because when you adapt, necessarily you transform. The idea was to be as close to the spirit of the book as possible, to be as close to the poetry.”

He called himself a big fan of the franchise, and the novel has been with him for 35 years.

“It’s a book that I deeply know,” he said.

The film, based on the book by the same name, is slated to be released on October 1, this year.

The story will be about a son of a noble family who has been given the responsibility to protect the most valuable asset and most crucial element in the galaxy.

It is coming with an ensemble cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista.

Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem will also be seen in the flick.