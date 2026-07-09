‘Dune: Part Three’ trailer reveals new chapter for Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya

The first trailer for Dune: Part Three has officially been released. While fans anticipated more intense fights and even more sandworms, the preview offers an emotional surprise: Paul Atreides and Chani are getting ready to become parents as a new chapter in their tale begins.

Denis Villeneuve’s eagerly awaited follow-up stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya once again, but this time, the stakes go well beyond the battlefield. Set over 20 years after Paul ascended to the imperial throne, the movie centers on a monarch whose greatest opponent might be the very empire he established. Plagued by visions of collapse as revolt grows and betrayals close in, Paul is drawn into a perilous conspiracy centered on Chani.

The teaser promises a more poignant tale alongside the franchise’s trademark grand-scale action, hinting at a stunning collision of family, sacrifice, and survival. Fans will see plenty of familiar faces as alliances shift once more, thanks to the return of Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Isaach de Bankolé, Charlotte Rampling, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert Pattinson, and Javier Bardem.

While the earlier movies focused on asserting authority, Dune: Part Three appears prepared to tackle the more difficult question of what happens after victory. With its breathtaking vistas, political intrigue, and a deeply personal twist for Paul and Chani, the trailer suggests Villeneuve wants to conclude the science fiction series on its most poignant note to date.

If this first footage of Dune: Part Three—which opens in cinemas and IMAX on December 18—is any guide, Arrakis is about to become more dangerous, and more intimate, than ever before.