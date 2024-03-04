‘Dune: Part Two’ outperforms ‘Oppenheimer’ in box office debut

Dune: Part Two, starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh and others in key roles, took a bite out of Oppenheimer’s earnings at the global box office.

Director Denis Villeneuve’s otherworldly sequel has earned $97 million from 71 overseas markets, boosting its global tally to a promising $178.5 million. By comparison, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer generated $174 million in its global opening.

This remarkable achievement not only highlights the immense popularity of the Dune franchise but also solidifies Chalamet’s status as a box-office powerhouse.

Dune, which was delayed for release from November because of the actors’ and writers’ strikes, is kicking off a busy March release calendar. Next Friday’s premieres include Lionsgate’s Imaginary, Universal Pictures’ Kung Fu Panda 4, Universal’s Rayman’s Big Movie, and Angel Studios’ Cabrini.

Read more: “Dune: Part Two” spices up North America box office with big opening

Dune: Part Two outperforms Oppenheimer

Here’s the comparison breakdown between Christopher Nolan’s masterpiece Oppenheimer and Dune: Part 2. The ‘just launched’ managed to bring in approximately $81 million domestically, and a further $97 million from over 70 overseas markets totaling to a global opening of $178 million. Whereas, Cillian Murphy’s starrer generated $174 million in its global opening.

Talking about the Dune collection. The first installment, which debuted in 2021, raked in slightly more than $100 million at home and $400 million globally by the time it concluded its theatrical run.