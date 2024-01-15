Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Dunki’ nomination for Oscar confirmed by The Academy?

Hollywood’s prestigious Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences seemingly confirmed the reports of Shahrukh Khan’s latest release, ‘Dunki’ being submitted for Oscar nominations this year.

As reported by Indian media outlets earlier this week, Bollywood King SRK’s final film for the year 2023, ‘Dunki’ will be submitted for Oscars nomination this year. However, it was not clarified if the title will be India’s official submission for the Academy Awards 2024 or it will be sent for nomination in any specific category.

If reports are anything to go by, this will be the third Khan-starrer to be submitted for the Oscars.

While it was yet to be confirmed by the makers of the film, the recent move by The Academy has millions of SRK fans convinced that the Bollywood superstar is going to the prestigious Hollywood awards ceremony once again with ‘Dunki’.

The official Instagram handle of The Academy celebrated Khan and his iconic pairing with his frequent co-star Kajol, by sharing a snippet of the song ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’, from his 1995 cult classic, ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, the debut directorial of the eminent filmmaker Aditya Chopra.

“Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol performing the classic song “Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna” from 1995’s ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’,” read the caption on the now-viral post.

Although it has nothing to do with the latest release, the millions of Bollywood and SRK fans are convinced that the post is a confirmation of the reports of ‘Dunki’ being sent for an Oscars nomination.

Ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial also starred Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Boman Irani and Anil Grover along with Shahrukh Khan. The comedy-drama is based on the concept of an illegal backdoor route called ‘Donkey Flight’, taken by Indians to immigrate to Western countries.

