Dur-e-Fishan Saleem demands action from Murtaza Wahab over Gul Plaza fire

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem has publicly demanded accountability and urgent action from Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab following the tragic fire at Gul Plaza.

Taking to Instagram, Saleem expressed her outrage over what she described as “sustained neglect” leading to repeated loss of lives in Karachi.

“When lives are lost repeatedly due to failures that could have been prevented, silence becomes complicity. Asking questions is no longer enough. Accountability must be demanded!!!” she wrote on January 22.

The Sher actress continued, “Public grief cannot keep being met with rehearsed condolences and delayed reports. Leadership exists to protect lives, and when that protection fails again and again, consequences must follow.”

Tagging Mayor Murtaza Wahab in her Instagram Story, Saleem demanded accountability, stating, “When tragedies occur under a system’s watch, those at the helm must answer for them. Karachi deserves more than statements and promises. It deserves action and urgency!!!”

The deadliest fire at Gul Plaza on M.A. Jinnah Road broke out late on Saturday night, January 17, and raged for nearly 36 hours before being brought under control.

Gul Plaza was known for its 1,200 family-owned shops selling wedding clothes, toys, crockery and other items.

Earlier to this, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem called out Murtaza over his response to a journalist’s question about the tragic death of little Ibrahim, who fell into an open manhole in November.