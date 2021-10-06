Will not do item numbers or characters that only objectify women: Dur-e-Fishan Saleem

Actress Dur-e-Fishan Saleem has made it clear that she will never do item numbers in her projects and gave her reason for doing so.

In a recent interview, ‘Bharaas’ actor Dur-e-Fishan said that she will never do item numbers or play characters that objectify women despite being offered millions of rupees.

“I just don’t want to do item numbers,” she said. “I just don’t want anything which objectifies a woman and her body or something like that.”

She added: “I am reserved about my clothing or anything that will make me go on that borders then I have to say no to it. I will never go there where a woman is objectified.”

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem went on to say that she can not be a show host as it is not her forte.

“I feel that is too much work. Having a conversation is something I am not good at,” the actress said.

She mentioned that recently her friend told her that she was staring at her while she was sharing her problems with her.

Many celebrities including the likes of Sajal Aly, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Sonya Hussain have speaken against item numbers in the projects.

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem recently received a lot of praise for her impressive performances in projects including Bharaas and Pardes.

She had won the award for New Emerging Talent (female) for her performance in Bharaas in the ARY People’s Choice Awards in March this year.

