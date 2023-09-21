I’ve become a fan of Dur-e-Fishan: Nadia Khan

Actor and host turned drama critic, Nadia Khan heaped praises at A-list actor Dur-e-Fishan Saleem for her natural and relevant performance in ‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’.

In her review of ARY Digital’s serial, Nadia Khan lauded the young star for her theatrics as bold, confident albeit girl-next-door, Alizeh, alongside an ensemble cast.

“I’m enjoying her acting because it’s natural. It is refreshing to see her in this character and it all looks relatable with her makeup and outfits, although the character is complex,” Khan said about Dur-e-Fishan.

She continued, “I like her acting and it safe to say, I’m a fan of Dur-e-Fishan.”

It is pertinent to mention that the actor has been receiving acclaim for her performance as Alizeh from critics and audiences alike.

‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’, starring Dur-e-Fishan Saleem and Mikaal Zulfiqar in their maiden collaboration, sheds light on the importance of consent in marriages and relationships. The serial also features Kiran Malik, Ali Safina, Memoona Qudoos and others in pivotal roles.

Naila Zehra Jafri wrote the script for the Six Sigma production and veteran actor Saba Hamid has the direction credits for the play.

‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’ airs every Tuesday and Wednesday in prime time only on ARY Digital.

