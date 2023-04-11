Dur-e-Fishan Saleem reveals SECRET ingredient in her skincare routine

Showbiz starlet and fashionista Dur-e-Fishan Saleem revealed the latest addition to her skincare routine that proved to be a game changer.

The ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ star was the latest guest of host Nida Yasir on ARY Digital’s Ramadan special transmission ‘Shan e Suhoor’.

During a segment, the actor spoke about her personal style and shared that she likes simple clothes in pastel colours on herself. “I’m very into basic kurtas, with minimal embroideries, in pastel colours, whereas, mama likes bright colours on me,” she told the host.

Dur-e-Fishan further shared, “I’m not fond of shopping at all and am more of an online shopper. Even if for once I’m in a store, I would not try or test anything, and would just pick and choose.”

Speaking about sharing stuff with her sister, the celebrity mentioned that she and her sister share clothes, whereas, she would exchange shoes with her mother.

When asked about her current skincare routine, the diva mentioned that she sticks to the usual cleanse and hydrate routine for her skin with hyaluronic acid. However, one thing which she said to have started recently and is working great for her is a retinol serum. According to Dur-e-Fishan, she uses the product 3-4 times a week and follows it up with a heavy moisturizer.

The celeb also emphasized the importance of sunblock in her routine.

At another point, Dur-e-Fishan also disclosed that although she is not a miser, she is considered a good saver and doesn’t overspend on herself. “I’ve consciously taken this decision to start repeating the clothes now, and would stop myself from getting a new dress until and unless I’ve worn the ones I have for 15-20 times,” she said.

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is among the most promising and loved new entrants in the showbiz industry who enjoys a huge fan following, in both online and offline spheres.

On the acting front, she last made waves with her performance as the main protagonist, Mehak, in the most trending serial of 2022 ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’, as well as her music video debut in Asim Azhar’s single ‘Dard’.

