Dur-e-Fishan Saleem shares a fun-fact about Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi

Actor and model Dur-e-Fishan Saleem, who is these days playing a pivotal character in blockbuster drama serial Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi, on Thursday shared a fun fact about the play.

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem, who plays Mehak, in the popular ARY Digital drama serial, shared some pictures from the set and shared a fun-fact about the play while thanking fans and viewers for their love.

“Gratitude and Gratitude”, she wrote while thanking fans who are not only loving the play but are madly in love with both her and Danish Taimoor’s characters.

As for the fun-fact, KTK’s Mehak said that the serial was shot in “extreme cold” weather and they ate daal (pulses) from many dhaabas (street-side-stalls), which is now her “new found love”.

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem’s performance has received positive reviews from both audience and critics alike.

The story of Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi revolves around of Shamsher (Danish Taimoor), son of a business tycoon, who falls in love with Mehak, who comes from a middle-class background. Things take an ugly turn for the latter when she does not return his love.

Directed by Ahmed Bhatti and written by Radain Shah, the show has a stellar cast with the likes of Laila Wasti, Noman Aijaz, Atiqa Odho, Hammad Shoaib, Zainab Qayyum, Shahood Alvi, Shahood Alvi, Tipu Shareef, Emad Butt and Shehzeen Rahat.

The serial is televised every Wednesday at 8:00 pm on ARY Digital.

