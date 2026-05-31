Dur-e-Fishan Saleem shares Hajj pictures with heartfelt note

Prominent Pakistani actress Dur-e-Fishan Saleem has shared an emotional, lengthy post on her official Instagram account after performing Hajj, acknowledging the significance and journey of the Islamic spiritual ritual.

The 30-year-old actress also posted several pictures along with a touching note, in which she can be seen performing Hajj rituals.

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem started her heartfelt note by describing her entire spiritual journey, captioning it, “It’s a story of sabr (loads of it), shukar, and insane Tawakul.”

Expressing her immense gratitude for performing the obligatory pilgrimage, she said, “So glad I did this with Mama Baba, who, mashALLAH, had more strength than I did while I fell sick on the first day of Rami.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durefishan Saleem (@durefishans)

Extending her note, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem added, “Met some amazing girls. We prayed, cried, laughed, and ate every camp food. Heard some amazing stories of taqwa and learnt religion more in practice than words.”

“Don’t know what I am taking with me because there is so much that I can’t put in words for now but I know what I am leaving behind—the weight of things and emotions I had carried for a while. Detachment from every emotion and surrender is what Hajj taught me and probably that’s one thing I am going to keep reminding myself again and again,” the actress stated.

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem further shared that her body was aching, but her heart was fuller than ever.

The Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi star concluded, “Hajj Mubarak. May we all be blessed with the opportunity to fulfil this farḍ, and when we do, may it transform us internally even more than it does externally.”

Fans and celebrities alike are praising Dur-e-Fishan Saleem for being granted the honor of completing the Hajj.