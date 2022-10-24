Dur-e-Fishan Saleem shows off her Sunday moods: Pics

The latest weekend picture gallery of showbiz starlet Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is viral across social media platforms.

‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ star took to her official account on the photo and video sharing social application in the wee hours of Monday and posted a new four-picture gallery on the feed. “Just my cuz sending me pictures of my Sunday moods,” she wrote in the caption.

The weekend clicks see Dur-e-Fishan in a blue pair of cropped skinny jeans with a white multi-hued embroidered top. The celebrity went au natural to spend a day off at home.

Thousands of social users showered their love on the viral pictures of Dur-e-Fishan with likes and applauding comments.

Have a look at some of the compliments the celebrity got on the Instagram post.

Prettiest you’re 😍😍😍😍

Beautiful ❤️

Your serial yeh teri kaisi khudgarji i liked it nd I’m so excited to see upcoming episodes ,your acting is pure nd emotions is 🥺

iam a big fan of KTKG

Gorgeous ❤️

Adorable 💚💚💚

The celebrity enjoys a huge fan following in both, online and offline spheres, thanks to not only her consistently amazing on-screen performances but also her stunning feed on the gram.

On the work front, she is currently being seen as Mehak – the protagonist – in ARY Digital’s trending serial ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi’, opposite handsome hunk Danish Taimoor.

Directed by Ahmed Bhatti and written by Radain Shah, the show has a stellar cast with the likes of Laila Wasti, Noman Aijaz, Atiqa Odho, Hammad Shoaib, Zainab Qayyum, Shahood Alvi, Shahood Alvi, Tipu Shareef, Emad Butt and Shehzeen Rahat.

The drama airs every Wednesday in prime time on ARY Digital.

