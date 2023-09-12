Dur-e-Fishan Saleem’s goofy pictures go viral

A-list actor Dur-e-Fishan Saleem shows off her goofier side in the latest set of pictures going viral on social media sites.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday night, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem treated her millions of followers with some goofy yet ‘aesthetically pleasing’ pictures, probably from a day out by the beach in Karachi.

“Aesthetically pleasing pictures where you can’t see my face,” she wrote in the caption of the four-photo and video dump, with the hashtag ‘Insta trends’. The post captured the celebrity in stunning, picturesque visuals, while one of the goofy clicks saw her binging on a salad after a tiring day.

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the viral post with likes and compliments for the celeb in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is currently being seen in ‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’ opposite Mikaal Zulfiqar. The play about the importance of consent in marriages and relationships, also features Kiran Malik, Ali Safina, Memoona Qudoos and others in pivotal roles.

Naila Zehra Jafri wrote the script for the Six Sigma production and veteran actor Saba Hamid has the direction credits for the play.

‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’ airs every Tuesday and Wednesday in prime time only on ARY Digital.

