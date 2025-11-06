Durefishan Saleem, Ayesha Omar back Saba Qamar in legal battle against journalist

Durefishan Saleem and Ayesha Omar have extended immense support to Saba Qamar as she continues her legal battle against local journalist Naeem Hanif.

Earlier this week, the Pakistani star filed a Rs. 100 million defamation case against the journalist over his alleged defamatory remarks.

After the news made rounds on the social media, Saba’s fellow industry member including Durefishan Saleem and Ayesha Omar rallied behind the actress, praising her courage and resilience.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi star penned a sweet note for Saba with a nod to her ongoing legal drama.

“@sabaqamarzaman consistently showing, both on and off screen, what it means to stand tall at the right moment -my fav genre,” she wrote.

Saba reciprocated the love as she reposted the story and gushed, “It’s important my love.”

Meanwhile, the Bulbulay actor praised, “@sabaqamarzaman so proud of you for setting a precedence. More power to you my love.”

Replying to Ayesha Omar, Saba wrote, “Thanks, love! It was much needed. He’s been defaming big names of my fraternity, and this time I’m taking it up formally. He will face the consequences to his actions.”

Two days earlier, Saba Qamar shared the photos of legal documents in which her legal team alleges that Hanif made derogatory comment about her in a recent podcast, implying moral compromise and undermining her professional achievements.

The notice demands a public apology, removal of the content, and Rs. 100 million in damages, warning that legal proceedings will be initiated if unmet within seven days.